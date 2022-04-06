Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Second woman speaks out about man doing indecent act in Tauranga reserve

4 minutes to read
Gordon Carmichael Reserve is popular with runners and walkers. Photo / Emma Houpt

Gordon Carmichael Reserve is popular with runners and walkers. Photo / Emma Houpt

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

A second woman says she was confronted by a naked man while walking through a Tauranga reserve, and believes he is "intentionally seeking the shock effect".

She has spoken out after another woman shared her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.