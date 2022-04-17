Police say the search for a missing fisherman has begun again this morning in Tōrere, near Ōpōtiki.

Police said the man has yet to be located as of 11.10am today.

Police were called at 4pm yesterday and told a fisherman had not returned as expected earlier in the afternoon.

Police search and rescue and the Coastguard began searching yesterday, and have been searching again this morning.

A spokesperson said "Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne Coastguards along with both areas' respective surf clubs and inflatable rescue boats have been deployed to search in the Torere area".

"A small aircraft will also be participating in the search today."