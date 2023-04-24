Sean Kelly, originally from Derry City, Ireland, started his musical career in London and plays at Kauaeranga Hall on April 29.

Sean Kelly, originally from Derry City, Ireland, started his musical career in London and plays at Kauaeranga Hall on April 29.

Kauaeranga Music is delighted to welcome Thames local musician Sean Kelly back to the Kauaeranga Hall following his successful summer tour through New Zealand.

Originally from Derry City, Ireland, Sean started his musical career in London and has been a regular feature of the New Zealand music scene since his arrival here.

At Kauaeranga Hall, Sean will be bringing an intimate evening of 20 years of his original music, all of which has been written since his arrival in 1990 to our fair shores.

Seeking a new beginning after the world didn’t actually end with Y2K, Sean wrote his first-ever song with lyrics and music, Weary. This song was written when Sean discovered the E minor chord on his relatively new first guitar in 2003.

Throughout the 90s, Sean played mostly other people’s music in the Irish pub scene with his band Roisin Dubh, sometimes putting lyrics to traditional Irish tunes as with The Rainbow Warrior, a song dedicated to Greenpeace with music from the traditional Irish reel The Musical Priest.

Now, 20 years after writing that first song, Sean has an original repertoire that he would like to get off his chest before the next “end of the world” event.

Sean is proud to return to the legendary Kauaeranga Hall on Saturday, April 29.

The Details:

What: Sean Kelly

When: Saturday, April 29, 7.30pm

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: Door sales $25, pre-book $22 txt: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or Lotus Realm 714 Pollen St, Thames

For further information contact Peter Revell on 021-912-993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com