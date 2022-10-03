Thames Valley's streak is over in the Bunnings Heartland Championship. Photo / Don Mackay

On a wet Saturday in Gisborne, the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes took on Poverty Bay in the penultimate round seven of the Heartland competition.



After a fine unbeaten run of five games, the Valley lost 29-17 to an inspired Poverty Bay side. The score line told the tale as Poverty Bay powered out to a massive 22-0 lead after 36 minutes.

Just before the interval, Valley's centre Harry Lafituanai scored a try, converted by Zac Stephens, adding respectability to the halftime score, at which, Poverty Bay lead 22-7.

A Valley penalty kick closed the score line to 22-10 but that was as close as the Valley would get.

Poverty Bay confirmed their superiority by scoring their fourth try which was converted to lead 29-10.

An 80th-minute Valley try, closed the gap, leaving the final score Poverty Bay 29 - Thames Valley 17.

In the Bunnings Heartland Championship table Thames Valley is in a solid third position behind South Canterbury and Whanganui.

In their final round-robin game this Saturday, Valley host Horowhenua Kapiti at Boyd Park, Te Aroha with a 2pm kick-off.