Emergency services were called to a crash near Whakatane this afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to a crash near Whakatane this afternoon. Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near Whakatāne.

Police and St John were called to a single-vehicle crash on Ruatoki Valley Rd, Ruatoki, around 2.30pm.

Three St John abulances attended and treated one patient in a serious condition.

A helicopter has been dispatched.

Police have asked for motorists to avoid the area.