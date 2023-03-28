Glenholme resident Lisa Beamsley believes her car was broken into on Tuesday morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Wherever Lisa Beamsley goes, her late husband Mike Donnelly goes with her.

A portion of Donnelly’s ashes usually sits in a small soapstone box on her car dashboard, bringing her daily comfort and peace of mind.

But the Glenholme woman has put out a plea for help after the “sacred” taonga went missing from her car on Tuesday morning.

Beamsley believes the box, her “treasure”, has been stolen.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post her son Luke noticed her car boot left open when he left for work that morning.

She rushed out to check and noticed tissues strewn across the car and her collection of CDs and spare change missing.

She then cast her eyes to the dashboard and saw the precious box was missing.

Lisa Beamsley's husband Mike Donnelly. He died after a brain aneurysm in 2011, aged 46. Photo / Supplied

The box, inlaid with a butterfly design, had been attached to that dashboard for more than 11 years, she said.

“I was pretty gutted when I realised - I went and looked all around the street thinking maybe they threw it to the side of the road.

“I was very upset this morning, had a big cry and felt really hurt.”

Donelly died on August 10, 2011, after a brain aneurysm. He was 46.

Beamsley said having his ashes in the car brought her comfort in knowing he was always there.

“I wanted something to have with me all the time. I would always have a little kōrero with him before I go on a road trip. It’s just peace of mind - you feel like you have got him with you.

“If I went to a special appointment where I felt like I needed him, I would just take him off and put him in my handbag.”

Beamsley, who lives in the Lytton St and Devon St area, said she mistakenly left her car unlocked overnight, which was unusual for her. She was woken about 6am to a dog barking, which she now suspects was roughly when the ashes were taken.

Because the car had not sustained any damage, she did not think it was worth calling the police.

However, she is calling on the local community. She has posted photos of the small box on local Facebook pages, asking for help from anyone with information that could help her reunite with her late husband’s remains.

A picture of the small box containing the ashes. Photo / Supplied

“I would love for him to come back. If anybody has seen it or has found it, it would be great to have him back.”

Beamsley’s son and Donnelly’s mother also had a teaspoonful size of his ashes in small boxes.

The rest of Donnelly’s remains rested in a “beautiful urn” in her lounge, Beamsley said.

If anyone believes tcane to help, Beamsley has asked if they can contact her via Facebook.