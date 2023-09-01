Hendrix Kahia is on the run from police. Photo / NZ Police

Hendrix Kahia is on the run from police. Photo / NZ Police

A man who was to stand trial in the High Court for murder is on the run after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet.

Hendrix Kahia was due to appear in the High Court at Rotorua on Monday, August 21 to stand trial for the murder of Wiremu Birch at Taupō on October 11, 2013.

However, more than three weeks before his trial, he cut off his bracelet from his bail address in Rotorua and has not been seen since.

The Department of Corrections has confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post it had assessed Kahia as unsuitable for electronic-monitoring prior to him being granted bail.

Justice Layne Harvey has today agreed to allow his reasons for the trial being adjourned to be made public.

In his minute, he said police had confirmed that Kahia, as of July 29, had cut off his electronic-monitoring bracelet and could not be found. The Crown filed an application for a warrant for his arrest on July 31.

The minute said Kahia’s lawyer, Elizabeth Hall, sought an adjournment relating to Kahia’s absence and other legal reasons.

Justice Harvey said the trial had to be adjourned because Kahia was “still at large” and it was impossible for the trial to start.

Justice Harvey said the court would confirm a new trial date in due course.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked the Department of Corrections how Kahia escaped his electronic-monitoring bail.

In a written response, a Corrections spokesperson said a person who had been on electronic-monitoring bail since September 2022 removed their monitoring bracelet and absconded from their bail address in Rotorua on Friday, July 28.

“Corrections was aware that the person had removed their device immediately when an alert was triggered. A field officer attended their bail address and confirmed that the person had removed their tracker and absconded. Police were notified immediately.”

The spokesperson said it assessed the person as “unsuitable” for electronic monitoring and that information was provided to the court before his electronic-monitoring bail was granted.

The Bay of Plenty Police Facebook page posted a photograph of Kahia and a public plea to help find him on July 31.

It said police had a warrant for his arrest and if he was seen he should not be approached.

It asked people to instead call 111 immediately and quote file number 230729/2872.

What is electronic-monitoring bail?

Electronic-monitoring bail is jointly managed under a shared service model with police and requires a person to remain at an approved address at all times and be remotely GPS-monitored by Corrections at all times. .

Corrections carries out an assessment for the court about a person’s suitability for electronic-monitoring bail and the technical feasibility of their address for electronic monitoring. A judge in court decides whether it will be granted.

If electronic-monitoring bail is granted, Corrections carries out the electronic monitoring and police are responsible for responding to any instances of non-compliance and undertaking all enforcement action, and managing all other non-electronically monitored bail conditions.

Corrections manages offenders at the direction of the Courts and the New Zealand Parole Board.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.



