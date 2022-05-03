Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Rotorua dog found in Te Puke reunited with owners year after going missing

3 minutes to read
Digger, reunited with James Merito.

Digger, reunited with James Merito.

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Dog-snatched from his lawn a year ago, Digger the dog is back home with his family.

Digger, the Rotorua-based bull mastiff greyhound cross, was presumed stolen a year ago.

But his owners were in for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.