Hazel, Harper and Georgia, of Te Puke Kindergarten, with painted rocks destined for the Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions Club Book Fair. Photo / Michelle Cliff

Hazel, Harper and Georgia, of Te Puke Kindergarten, with painted rocks destined for the Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions Club Book Fair. Photo / Michelle Cliff

Roll out of bed and rock up to one of the local parks this weekend - and you could score yourself a free book.

In the lead-up to their annual book fair, Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions are having a rock hunt for youngsters.

Painted rocks are being placed in parks and reserves in the district and from tomorrow they will be sitting, waiting to be found.

Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions members have painted rocks for children to find and use to claim a book at their annual book fair. Photo / Michelle Cliff

Spot one and it's yours. Take it along to the Lions' book fair, which runs from June 24-26, and as well as getting to keep the rock, it can be used to claim a free children's book.

Book fair convener Helen Potter says the initiative is to get children to go to the sale, to get a book and to encourage their reading.

"They can find a rock and get a book - they don't have to pay for the book and they can keep the rock," she says.

The initiative was tried for the first time last year and was a successful addition to the annual sale. Of the 150 rocks that were hidden, 83 were taken to last year's sale.

All the rocks were painted by Lions club members

The rocks are being placed in Jubilee Park, including the skatepark, Maketū Village Green, McLoughlin Park, Fairhaven Park, Litt Park, Ben Keys Park, Donovan Park, Gordon St and around the Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway.

This will be the Kiwicoast Lions' 27th year of running a book fair and it is the club's major fundraiser.

Money has previously gone to Te Puke Junior Football Club, Te Puke Gymsport and the Graeme Dingle Foundation to be used for programmes in Te Puke schools as well as to help fund Spirit of Adventure experiences and assist Te Puke Scouts with building renovations.

Apart from books there will be magazines, CDs, DVDs, records, jigsaws and children's games for sale.