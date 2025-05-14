Malcom recently starred in After the Party, a six-part Wellington-based drama series nominated for a British Academy Television Awards (Bafta) honour in the Best International TV Series category. It missed out on winning to Shogun.

Joining Malcolm will be broadcaster and author Toni Street, fashion designer and cultural entrepreneur Kiri Nathan and business powerhouse, international speaker and global brand strategist Cassie Roma.

Street co-hosts the Coast FM Breakfast show, a radio station owned by Bay of Plenty Times publisher NZME. Her Breakfast co-hosts Jase Reeve and Sam Wallace will MC at the event.

Nathan made history in 2023 as the first Māori designer to open New Zealand Fashion Week, and Roma has starred in The Apprentice Aotearoa and Celebrity Treasure Island.

“Each will share insights from their personal journeys, offering attendees a rare opportunity to engage with high-calibre speakers in one afternoon,” the chamber said.

The theme this year is Unstoppable: Owning Your Story.

“This is the most ambitious and exciting speaker series we’ve ever delivered,” said chamber communications and events manager Carrie Brown.

“These women are not only leaders in their fields, they’re change-makers on the national and global stage.

“It’s an opportunity for our region to hear directly from voices that are shaping Aotearoa’s future.”

Now in its sixth year, the Speaker Series is open to the public – not just business owners or chamber members.

The chamber partnered with several businesses to deliver the event, including Craigs Investment Partners and Cooney Lees Morgan, Coast FM, KingSt Design, Port of Tauranga, Hatch Consulting, Rentlink Property Management, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, Kale Print, and Westpac.

The details