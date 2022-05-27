Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Road closed following serious State Highway 2 Whakamarama crash

Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / File

Serious injuries are being reported following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Whakamarama.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are attending a crash in Whakamarama that happened around 3.15pm.

"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries."

The road will be closed for some time and diversions were being put in place on Esdale Road and Wainui South Road.

This diversion route was not suitable for heavy motor vehicles, the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.