Review: Detour Theatre's How to Train Your Husband

A scene from Detour Theatre's How to Train Your Husband. Photo / Supplied

A scene from Detour Theatre's How to Train Your Husband. Photo / Supplied

REVIEW

If there's one thing Kate (Geraldine Broderick) knows about, it is training husbands.

At least, that's what she thinks. But while it may work with "a spineless pushover" like her other half Denis (Craig Wilson), will it be successful when the going gets tougher?

"R-E-S-P-E-C-T" is Kate's maxim or, as she advises the ladies in the audience, "When you have the moral high ground, he has the valley of shame and guilt".

Her daughter Sheryl (Raewyn Ormrod) and granddaughter Jessica (Rachel McDonald) have their doubts about it all ... especially when Kate kicks hubby out of the house because he has become "too boring".

The gags flow thick and fast.

"But where will I live?" a stunned Denis asks.

"Wherever spineless pushovers live," replies Kate.

"Pāpāmoa?" asks Denis.

But Denis still has one or two tricks up his sleeve and resolves to fulfil Kate's bucket-list wish of being romanced by a pirate.

Strutting across the stage looking every inch the Jack Sparrow wannabe, he almost brought the opening night house down with his saucy line: "They don't call me Long John for the length of my sword!"

Adding to the play's mayhem are "the weird sisters" Trudy (Isabella Bonini) and Marg (Louise White), not to mention Pete (Stephen Whimster), the neighbour with a penchant for cross-dressing.

The accomplished cast members have their parts polished to perfection.

How to Train Your Husband is delighting audiences keen to get out of the house and have a good laugh after 2020's lockdown-plagued "year from hell" for local theatres.

In fact, the show's season is already close to being sold out, with only a few tickets left on sale.

The comedy comes from the pen of resident playwright Devon Williamson and has been around the world since premiering at Detour 10 years ago, with performances at theatres in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

"We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary by having such a crowd-pleaser back on our stage," director Kim Williamson says.

"With the growth in Tauranga's population since 2011, there's a lot of people who are yet to experience this outrageous comedy."

How to Train Your Husband runs until July 3.

About

What: Detour Theatre's production of How To Train Your Husband

Where: Detour Theatre is located at the Historic Village on 17th Avenue West

When: Shows 7.30pm Tuesday to Saturday until July 3

Cost: Adults $27, Seniors and Students $22, Group of 10+ $21 per person. Visit detour.co.nz.

- Supplied content