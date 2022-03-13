Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Revealed: The number of times police staff tested positive for illegal drugs in the past three years

5 minutes to read
According to the New Zealand Police website, it employs more than 13,000 staff. Photo / NZPA

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

No members of the New Zealand Police workforce – which totals more than 13,000 people – have tested positive for illegal drugs over the past three years.

It comes after it was revealed had tested positive for class A, B, or C drugs over the same timeframe.

