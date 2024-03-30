Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Retirement, money and savings: What retirees are doing after selling the family home

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Some retirees are selling up and doing some travelling. Photo / Digital Vision

Some retirees are selling up and doing some travelling. Photo / Digital Vision

Many retirees have a million-dollar asset thanks to the property boom but little cash to enjoy their retirement. Now some are selling their home and hitting the road. However, experts are urging caution.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times