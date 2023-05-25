Resilience work on SH2 Karangahake Gorge tomorrow – delays expected

A slip on a major highway through the Karangahake Gorge occurred on May 1, 2023 Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A slip on a major highway through the Karangahake Gorge occurred on May 1, 2023 Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Road users should expect delays on State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge tomorrow (May 26) while work to improve the safety and resilience of the highway is under way.

The Karangahake Gorge has suffered numerous slips in wet weather this year.

From 9am tomorrow, contractors and arborists will be inspecting cliffs near Crown Hill Road, Karangahake Village for any signs of further risk.

This involves abseiling up and down cliff faces to check whether there are loose rocks or vegetation which need to be removed to sure up the cliff’s stability.

Periods of stop/stop traffic control will be required for short intervals throughout the day to allow the work to proceed safely.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of around 15 minutes while the road is closed.

For up-to-date information, visit the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).