Ambulance services were called to an incident at Te Kaka Pl in Ōmokoroa. Photo / NZME

Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, are at incidents in Ōmokoroa and Te Puke.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance services were called to the incident at Te Kaka Pl in Ōmokoroa about 1.09pm.

A rescue helicopter, ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager were sent to the scene, she said.

She said she couldn't comment further on the incident and directed all other queries to police.

A police spokeswoman said they had limited information at this stage but were "assisting ambulance in responding to an incident".

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed two fire appliances were also sent.

In Te Puke, a St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, ambulance and rapid response vehicle went to the scene.

St John was alerted at 1.32pm.

The spokeswoman directed all further queries to police.

A police spokesperson said police are responding to an incident on No 3 Rd, Te Puke but had "limited information at this stage".

Fire and Emergency New Zealand directed queries to St John.