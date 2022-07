Police were alerted to the incident about 10.40am.

Police were alerted to the incident about 10.40am.

Two people have been moderately injured in a crash in Rerewhakaaitu in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection of SH38 and Rerewhakaaitu Rd. Police were alerted to the incident at 10.40am.

The road is now open after an earlier police media statement said the road was blocked.