Leo Murray is one of the keynote speakers at this weekend’s Regional Environment Network Hui in Te Puke.

With the cost of living crisis showing little sign of abating, food security, food sovereignty and food resilience are hot topics.

Those who are not sure what they are, or who know but would like to find out more and be inspired, could do worse than listen to what Amy Board has to say.

Amy is one of the keynote speakers at the Regional Environment Network (REN) hui taking place at the Orchard Church on Saturday.

Organised by Tauranga-based Envirohub, the theme is Hope and Resilience.

“People will have things to take away, take home, and start putting into practice,” says Envirohub’s Tiffany Randell.

Tiffany says REN is a day for networking and an opportunity to collaborate, inspire and share with Envirohub’s network of people and communities.

Guest speakers are:

■ Leo Murray, founder of Why Waste, who will be discussing change-making and how to think globally and act local. He will also be MC for the day.

■ Amy Board from Mana Kai Mana Ora Western Bay and Tauranga Seed Library will talk about food sovereignty, food security, and food resilience. She will also facilitate a fun and interesting seed workshop.

■ Professor Bruce Clarkson is recognised as one of New Zealand’s foremost authorities on ecological restoration. His research has guided biodiversity and restoration projects nationally and he is the elected chairman of the Australasian Chapter of the International Society of Restoration and appointed by the Minister of Conservation to be a member of the Oversight Group for the Aotearoa NZ Biodiversity Strategy and Wildlife Act Review Strategic Oversight Group.

The hui will run from 9am to 3pm.

Tickets are $10 and are available from Eventbrite.