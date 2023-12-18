A view from above Waihī Beach’s Community Christmas Market as it begins.

Waihī Beach’s Community Christmas event reached new heights this year as crowds of more than 2000 attended the event.

The collaboration festive event was between Waihī Beach Community Events and Promotions and the Saturday Farmers’ Market to provide a Christmas occasion for all at Waihī Beach.

Waihī Beach Events and Promotions events manager Matt Nicholson says ‘’bringing joy to children was at the core of the Christmas market’'.

‘‘We pulled out all the stops with an exciting line-up of free activities, pony rides, an inflatable football field, giant-sized Connect Four, Jenga, tenpin bowling, and more. It was all about making merry memories for everyone who joined in, in what for some has been a really tough year.

Pony rides at Waihī Beach’s Community Christmas Market.

‘‘There was live entertainment along with performances by Dylan Wade, the Waihī Beach School’s choir and The Beach Singers filling the air with Christmas carols. The market itself also had a milestone featuring more than 60 stalls.”

Santa Claus came to visit as well. He said the number one request from children was for more uninterrupted quality time with parents during the holiday season.



