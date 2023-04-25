Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Reader opinion: Cameron Rd roadwork struggles; Scramble to find skilled workers

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Cameron Rd roadworks. Photo / Alex Cairns

Cameron Rd roadworks. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

Letters to the editor:

Re Cameron Rd businesses struggling due to roadworks (News, April 22). I, like many other readers of the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend, read this very good article

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times