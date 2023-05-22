The traffic queue heading to Tauranga about 9.20am.

OPINION

Letters to the editor:

State Highway 2 from Tauranga to Ōmokoroa (News, May 19) was meant to be four-laned by 2015.

Instead, eight years later, in 2023, we have a short passing lane in one direction and not even a decent interchange at the junction of SH2 and Ōmokoroa Rd.

Yes, work is under way on SH2 through to Te Puna, but that was ready to go to tender in 2017.

Six years later, one would have thought this fast-growing region would have deserved something much better.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem





Why is ACC advertising?

At a time when everyone is trying to cope with the cost of living, I question why ACC has a need to advertise its services as it is currently doing.

ACC is a support service with no competition as such - just like Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which provides roads.

Economists say that government spending adds to inflation.

Leigh Neilson

Tauranga

Online subscriber comments: Tauranga foodbank’s costs spiral

Donations to a Tauranga food rescue service are down 14,000 kilos a month and the city foodbank had to shrink food parcels - sometimes going without basics such as potatoes and onions - as its expenses soar by $10,000 a month.

Charities trying to feed people in the city are straining as food prices and demand rise during the cost of living crisis.

Read the full story: Cost of living crisis: Tauranga foodbank’s costs spiral, Good Neighbour food rescue volumes drop

Hats off to the Tauranga food rescue service. Perhaps the Government could have chipped in rather than wasting $46 million on its seventh U-turn with the Clean Car Upgrade scheme and other cancelled policies. Perhaps it shouldn’t have robbed the breadline folk by prolonging inflation to buy votes on things like $18m promoting a new public holiday. Then again perhaps it’s more important to bag the Opposition and call its suggestions a “coalition of cuts”.

Mike H

Rather than funding school lunches for kids to throw away, perhaps the Government should give the food direct to organisations like Good Neighbour who (unlike the Government) appear to know what they are doing and be capable of getting food into the hands of those who need it.

Greg M

Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

