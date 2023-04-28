Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Reader opinion: Accolade for the council; burnt-out teacher woes

Bay of Plenty Times
6 mins to read
Pay rates in Australia now have one teacher considering a return to the profession. Photo / 123rf

Pay rates in Australia now have one teacher considering a return to the profession. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Letter to the editor: An accolade to Western Bay of Plenty District Council for the new formalised walk and bike path up through the bush at the Minden Scenic Reserve.

A set of side

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times