Friends of I'Anson Bush Reserve volunteers welcome back the toutouwai robin. Photo / Paul Cuming

Toutouwai, the North Island robin, have likely been absent from the Te Puna landscape since the forests were cleared in the 1800s.

So a recent sighting has the members of Friends of I'Anson Bush Reserve very excited, an endorsement of the work undertaken at the reserve.

I'Anson Bush Reserve is regionally significant in that it was pasture until the late 1980s when donated to the Queen Elizabeth trust by locals, Taki and Keith I'Anson.

Their wish was that it be developed into an area for wildlife and people to enjoy so an intensive planting programme began supported by many locals and local agencies including the Tauranga Branch of the Forest and Bird Society.

The result is an outstanding and magnificent miniature native forest which the Waikaraka Stream threads through before passing under Armstrong Road and towards Tauranga Harbour.

Paul Cuming says I'Anson Reserve offers more than 20 species of birds and ''potentially can be a sanctuary for many more. This is due to the increasingly mature stands of rimu, kahikatea and kanuka/manuka — and pest control efforts currently being employed there.''

''This robin sighting coincides with post-breeding dispersal of juveniles away from their usual territories. Three of the closest territories to I'Anson with recent North Island Robin records are; Puketoki Reserve, Whakamarama, about 10 kilometres flying; Leyland O'Brien Tramline Track, about 12 flying kilometres away; and Aongatete Forest Project, 18km as the robin flies.

Robins have been previously recorded flying about 25km from Kakepuku to Pirongia, so can cover distances from all the aforementioned Kaimai sites.

''Other less common bird species of note are the presence of pure grey ducks - a rare occurrence these days - and kereru. Potential species which could be using the site elusively are spotless crake, marsh crake and North Island fernbird. All species are checked for occasionally by playing taped calls.''

In 2018 The Friends of I'Anson Bush Reserve formed and are supported by Tauranga Forest and Bird Society, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Western Bay Council.

A group of dedicated volunteers meet at the reserve every third Thursday of the month to undertake animal and plant pest control but cats could still be a threat as robins do spend time on the forest floor foraging for insects.

Volunteers have been reclaiming the reserve from the many invasive weeds over the last three and a half years, "we can literally feel the reserve beginning to thrive, the mauri is returning. It is almost as if the weeds can feel that their efforts are futile, they are getting our message, you are not welcome here".

The reserve is open to the public for walking, with dogs on a lead.

Check out the Friends of I'Anson Bush Reserve facebook page for a video of the robin and for details of upcoming friends activities.