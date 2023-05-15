Rangiuru’s Taine Kolose (with ball) was one of his side’s try scorers in the win over Ngongotahā.

Rangiuru’s Taine Kolose (with ball) was one of his side’s try scorers in the win over Ngongotahā.

There is a logjam at the top of the BOPRU Baywide standings, with just two points separating the top five, after the two previously unbeaten sides tasted defeat on Saturday.

Mount Maunganui came to Murray Salt Stadium and gave Te Puke Sports, who had won their first four games on the trot, a real wake-up call.

The visiting defending premier titleholders romped to a 57-3 win, with the Pirates only score a Jack Hollinshead penalty.

Mount Maunganui also retained the Western Bay challenge prize of the Jordan Cup, which will sit at Blake Park for at least three weeks, with the Mount having three games in a row against Rotorua teams.

The other previously unbeaten side, Whakarewarewa, also came unstuck in a battle with Te Puna in Rotorua. A 19-13 Whaka advantage at halftime wasn’t enough, with the Western Bay side coming back to win 32-26 victory.

Rangiuru, with tries to Taine Kolose and Fletcher Carpenter, were 13-10 down at the break, but came back to win 36-18 thanks largely to Carpenter who added two more tries and three conversions. Tries were also scored by Sasu Wihapi and Peter Sullivan.

The win puts Rangiuru sixth on the table, in sight of a play-off spot.

Tauranga Sports joined Mount Maunganui and Whakarewarewa at the top of the competition ladder, with a 93-7 away win over Katikati.

Greerton Marist got back to winning form with a high scoring 53-21 win over Ngongotahā. Rangataua beat long-time rivals Judea in armwrestle, leading by five at the break, before posting a 15-5 victory.

The Western Bay of Plenty competition saw Te Puna leapfrog Eastern Districts, who the weekend out with a bye, to the competition lead, after getting past Matakana Island on the Island. Te Puna led 33-7 after the first 40 before going on to post a final 62-19 scoreline.

Arataki took another hit on claiming next season’s Baywide promotion spot, beaten by Rangiuru in the early action at Centennial Park. Rangiuru ran in 17 unanswered points in the first half before hanging on to claim a 29-24 final advantage.

Mount Maunganui moved into the Western Bay combined competition top four with a win against Te Puke Sports, scoring three tries in their 22-13 success. Tauranga Sports beat Katikati 51-7, Rangataua got past Judea 46-10, and Greerton Marist got home 33-10 in their clash with Pāpāmoa.

Eastern Districts will be back in action on Saturday when and Pāpāmoa visit Paengaroa Domain.

Next weekend also sees the start of a short-sharp Baywide Colts title race. Te Puke Sports, Mount Maunganui, Te Puna and Greerton Marist will be joined by Rotorua’s Kahukura and Taupo United, in the six team sprint for the 2023 Baywide Colts crown.

RESULTS

Baywide Premier

Tauranga Sports 93 Katikati 7 (HT 47-0) Rangataua 15 Judea 5 (10-5) Rangiuru 36 Rotoiti 18 (HT 10-13) Greerton Marist 53 Ngongotahā 21 (31-0) Te Puna 32 Whakarewarewa 26 (HT 13-19) Mount Maunganui 57 Te Puke Sports 8.

Points Table (Provisional) Tauranga Sports 20, Whakarewarewa 20, Mount Maunganui 20, Te Puke Sports 19, Te Puna 18, Rangiuru 16, Greerton Marist 12, Ngongotahā 10, Rangataua 8, Rotoiti 6, Judea 1, Katikati 0.

WBOPRS Development/Local Rugby

Tauranga Sports 51 Katikati 7. Rangataua 46 Judea 10, Rangiuru 29 Arataki 24, Greerton Marist 33 Pāpāmoa 10, Te Puna 62 Matakana Island 19, Mount Maunganui 22 Te Puke Sports 13, Eastern Districts the bye.

Points Table (provisional) Te Puna 23, Eastern Districts 20, Arataki 18, Mount Maunganui 16, Te Puke Sports 15, Greerton Marist 15, Tauranga Sports 15, Rangiuru 10, Pāpāmoa 9, Rangataua 6, Matakana Island 5, Katikati 1. Judea 0.

WBOPRS Baywide Promotion Competition (Provisional) Eastern Districts 20, Arataki 18, Papamoa 9, Matakana Island 5.

DRAWS

May 20

Premiers (2.45pm): Tauranga Sports v Judea, Tauranga Domain; Katikati v Rangiuru, Moore Park; Rangataua v Te Puke Sports, Te Ariki Park; Mount Maunganui v Whakarewarewa, Blake Park; Ngongotaha v Te Puna, Ngongotaha Domain; Rotoiti v Greerton Marist, Emery Park.

WBOPRFS Development/Local Rugby (1pm): Rangataua v Te Puke Sports, Te Ariki Park; Tauranga Sports v Judea, Tauranga Domain; Katikati v Rangiuru, Moore Park; Arataki v Greerton Marist, Arataki Park; Mount Maunganui v Matakana Island, Blake Park; Eastern Districts v Papamoa, Paengaroa Domain; Te Puna the bye.

BOPRU Colts Round 1: Taupo United v Te Puke Sports, TBC; Mount Maunganui v Te Puna, Blake Park; Kahukura v Greerton Marist, Kuirau Park.



