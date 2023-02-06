Rahui lifted at Opoutere Beach after drownings

Ian Cruickshank (left) and his son Samuel Cruickshank from Takapau central Hawke's Bay, drowned off Opoutere Beach, Coromandel, 18 January 2023. Picture supplied by family.

The rāhui in place at Ōpoutere Beach, the Wharekawa Harbour, and Wharekawa River after a drowning in January has been lifted.

The deceased were confirmed as orchardist Ian Cruickshank of Takapau, in Central Hawkes Bay, and his son Samuel Cruickshank.

Appropriate tikanga to lift the rāhui was undertaken by kaumatua at Ōpoutere Beach on Monday, February 6.

A rāhui (physical and spiritual protection mechanism) sets a temporary prohibition around the rāhui area and limits access or activities for that period to acknowledge the death and express sympathy to the whānau of the deceased.

It provides time for tapu (sacredness) to dissipate following the fatalities, allowing time for healing and recovery of the natural elements at place as well as the people - in particular, the grieving whānau.

The public is now free to resume recreational activities, fishing, and shellfish collection at these locations.