Quinn Boyle in France for the International Ice Swimming Association World Championships. Photo / Supplied

He has swum the full length of Lake Taupō, has swum from Moutohora (Whale) Island to Whakatāne Heads, and done an eight-hour double crossing of Lake Rotoiti.

Ōtamarākau teenager Quinn Boyle loves a challenge and that’s the reason he was in France last month. This time it was the water temperature rather than the distances he was swimming that served up the inspiration.

Quinn was one of the New Zealand contingent at the International Ice Swimming Association World Championships — with “normal” race distances, but in a water temperature as low as 2.5C.

“I just wanted to go over and get some international racing experience — just have a go at exploring racing on a big stage,” he says.

With almost 500 swimmers at the event, he got that experience.

Last year was the first time New Zealand had held its own ice swimming national championships — in Alexandra’s outdoor pool — and Quinn was there.

“Going into that I didn’t know what to expect, but I got some good times and at the time I was only 16 so broke a few records as well.”

He says while it is in its infancy in New Zealand, ice swimming sport is big in the Northern Hemisphere.

As well as his usual pool training, and taking cold showers, Quinn had another, less-orthodox way of preparing — sitting in a chest freezer.

“I turn it on til there’s a nice little layer of ice on top then break it up and get in.”

In ice swimming, there’s no protection — wetsuits are not allowed, and swimmers get to wear only togs, goggles and swim caps.

Quinn did the last of his training in England before heading to France.

“I did a training camp in a lake and that was about 7 degrees and I was getting in there and thinking ‘man, this is actually really cold, how am I going to deal with the 2 or 3-degree water’. But once I got over to the 2 and 3-degree water, it didn’t feel much different.”

Quinn Boyle in France for the International Ice Swimming Association World Championships. Photo / Supplied





His placings in world rankings were second overall under 18 years and fifth in all ages in the 250m, and he did personal best times for all races.

Because of his long-distance swimming experience, he thought the 500m freestyle would be his strongest event.

“But I think my best was the 250m — I felt I was going superfast in that.”

There are no definite plans, with the championships run every two years, but Quinn hopes he will be back there at some point.

Last year Quinn didn’t quite make it across Cook Strait, but giving that another go is a main target.

“I’m not going to let it beat me,” he says.

“I was 16 when did it so I was pretty young. I’ve got to put on some more beef — I probably didn’t have enough.”

Among those who have coached Quinn are Mount Maunganui’s Sheryl McLay and swim guide Philip Rush, who specialises in guiding swimmers attempting the Taupo swim and Cook Strait crossing

“They are still involved in my swimming, but I’ve got lots of people helping me out with my swimming at boarding school and heaps of people in Auckland who are interested in what I’m doing and everyone at the ice swimming were guiding me and helping me and giving me advice which is cool.”

Quinn says he sees long-distance swimming as a mental as well as physical challenge.

Some downtime away from the pool at the Ice Swimming World Championships. Photo / Supplied





“It’s just because I feel real good after I finish and I look back and go ‘yeah, I did that’ and also just to see what I can do.”

“I don’t really go for records — if I do get one then it’s cool, but I don’t go into a swim expecting to get a record because it just adds a whole new pressure so I’m just trying to beat myself.”

Quinn has also used his long-distance swims to raise money — including for his former school, Ōtamarākau, and for the relief fund for victims of the Tongan earthquake.

“Definitely, if I do another big swim, which I’m gong to, I’ll definitely fundraise.”