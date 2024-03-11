Fiona Hewett is a psychic medium who runs the Katikati Psychic Cafe.

Katikati has its own psychic cafe — where people can connect with passed loved ones, discuss their circumstances and gain some insight into what may be coming up.

Psychic medium Fiona Hewett has run the Katikati Psychic Cafe since 2022.

A medium is able to connect with people who have died. A psychic can read people. Fiona has both gifts.

“A psychic can hear, see, feel and receive messages. Mediums can do all the things a psychic can do but also connect with those that have passed,’’ she says.

To communicate with someone who has died, Fiona imagines linking with the universe.

“You have your own mind, of course, then it just clicks over into another level. The more you do it, the better you get at it.

“It’s like an electrical wire coming down to me and I’m just the conduit giving the message to the person.’’

Fiona says psychics can sense a person’s present day and suggest things in their future, but it is not definitive as people have freedom of choice. As a medium, Fiona can sometimes describe a person or can hear that person talking to her in my mind.

People usually want proof, Fiona says.

“It’s about hearing, seeing, feeling ... sometimes I get a rush of sadness come through me or overwhelming happiness. I can feel what the person has felt so I can explain that.

“A lot of the time the loved one just wants to say ‘I love you’ or ‘I’m sorry’ or there might be an issue in the family.’’

At the cafe, guests come to meet a series of healers and readers. They spend 10 minutes with each one and can select someone they feel comfortable with for a future appointment.

“The public get to meet and find out what these people do. You try them out and see which ones you connect with and the practitioners may get some appointments. It’s a win-win.’’

She says there are plenty of spiritually gifted people in the Western Bay of Plenty and new groups are opening in Te Puna and Papamoa.

Having psychic abilities is something a person can learn, Fiona says.

She developed her gift by attending spiritualist churches in the Bay of Plenty. She also attended a meditation and spiritual development group under the late Annie Rae, who ran the Katikati Spiritualist Centre.

Before Annie died, Fiona said she would continue what she was doing.

“And it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, it’s given me confidence and I’m really happy to be able to help people. I’m a great believer in we are put on this earth to be of service to others and that’s been the basis of my life.’’

The Details

What: Katikati Psychic Cafe

Where: Katikati Community Centre, 45 Beach Rd

When: Second and fourth Sunday of each month, 7-9pm

Cost: $10 cash

INFO katikatipyschiccafe@gmail.com



