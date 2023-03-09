Rick Dunn with his hot rod that will be one of the cars on display at Pukehina Beach Surf 'n'Sand Autorama. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

It was cloud that brought the rain that has meant a changed venue for this weekend’s Pukehina Surf ‘n’ Sand Autorama - but there is at least a silver lining.

The event was due to take place at Midway Park, Pukehina Beach, on Saturday - but the amount of rain in recent months has meant the park has not dried out enough. The event will still go ahead, but at Pukehina School.

The upside is organisers will have a lot more space to play with.

“The school’s been very supportive,” says trustee Rick Dunn, whose 1932, two-door Ford sedan will be among the cars on display.

“It’s in the Highboy style - so it doesn’t run any fenders and is based on the salt [flats] racing design from back in the 50s and 60s - that was the theme behind it.

“I had a lot of help from friends and colleagues with regard to building it, and we have a lot of fun attending events like this.”

The Autorama was first held in 2020 as a fundraising event for Pukehina Surf Rescue and Pukehina Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade.

This year is the third event and the two services will again benefit.

“The Autorama is designed to bring people together - families and friends - but also to provide some well-needed funding for our volunteer services.”

As word spreads, the event that is open to anyone with a motorised vehicle is getting bigger.

“It could be a motorbike, hot rod or street machine or a classic - all are welcome,” says Rick.

Among the vehicles registered for Saturday’s event are a nostalgia, front-engined dragster owned by Bruce and Brad Taylor, a diesel-powered burn-out truck owned by Graeme Massey from Whakatāne, drift car Lightning McKinnon, Paul Maybe’s super stock car, funny car Blast from the Past owned by Chuck Mann and a variety of VW Combis.

The people’s choice award is part of the fundraising with people using money to vote for their favourite vehicle.

“We keep it very simple - people register at $10 a car and we supply a cardboard box they put in front of their ride and people can put money into those and those with the most money win people’s choice prizes.”

Rick Dunn's 1932 two-door Ford sedan. Photo / Stuart Whitaker





There will be a Pimp my Bike competition for under 16s to decorate a side by side, quad, scooter or pushbike to any theme, a colouring competition, lolly scramble and a bragging rights tug-of-war between firefighters and lifeguards.

Food options include gelato icecream, popcorn, cakes and desserts, burgers and coffee.

Autorama runs from 10am to 2pm. Public entry is by gold coin and there is no Eftpos.

Pukehina School is at 1762 Old Coach Rd.