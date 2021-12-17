Public urged to avoid swimming in contaminated water after heavy rain in Bay of Plenty

The warning has been issued following heavy rainfall in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Andrew Warner

Toi Te Ora is urging the public to avoid swimming in streams, rivers, lakes and harbour areas following days of heavy rain in the region.

Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Jim Miller says the risk of water contamination from rural and urban run-off is high in the 48 hours after heavy rainfall.

"The rule of thumb is to stay out of the water for at least 48 hours after heavy rain," he said.

Miller advised swimming in contaminated water could cause illnesses such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and skin or ear infections.

"Following the last few days of heavy rain in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts, swimming is not advisable."

He urged parents and caregivers to keep any eye on children to make sure they stay "well away" from potentially contaminated water and keep them from playing around stormwater drains.

And he said even if more than 48 hours have elapsed since heavy rainfall, people should look out for signs of contamination.

"At any time, if the water looks muddy or murky, it's best to stay out of it," says Dr Miller.