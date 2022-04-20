Project K kids get stuck into the weeds beside Uretara stream. Photo / Supplied

A local group that concentrates on building up youth self-esteem is putting the call out for transport.

Project K is aimed at Year 10s and focuses on building self-confidence, life skills and a healthy lifestyle through outdoor activities, challenges and a positive relationship with a mentor. It is a Graeme Dingle Foundation initiative and run at schools.

Programme co-ordinator Peter Tuhura says the Katikati College group is halfway through its first programme and they are already seeing results.

"It's always a struggle when they begin, but when they come out of it, they are different kids.''

The programme includes a three-week outdoor wilderness experience at National Park outdoors with no technology allowed. They do monthly activities such as rock climbing, bowling, laser tag and mini golf.

They also do a community challenge or give-back. Last year the group spent three nights at Tuapiro marae. They have also mucked in at Project Parore in the rain, weeding beside Uretara stream.

Peter says doing these activities opens their eyes to the world, as well as having a mentor.

''And having an adult that's outside the family that can give them drive and motivation, it's the best thing for them, and they'll be motivated to take the right direction in life.''

But right now their activities are hindered because they have no van to transport students.

''What our programme is looking for is groups or individuals that can donate funds towards a van.

''At the moment their mentors drive them around or community providers, other groups have one and it would just be much easier if we could transport them around ourselves.''

If you can help the local Project K achieve its goal, contact regional manager Dan Allen-Gordon on 021 992 613.