Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Priority One Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

The announcement of nearly $1 million to help get more young people into employment was welcome news among those already working with Tauranga youth.

But the prospect of more money for the city’s infrastructure to help it cope with rapid population growth was the main subject of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ meeting with Priority One and Toi Kai Rawa offices yesterday.

Hipkins was joined by newly-minted Education Minister Jan Tinetti and Waiariki-based list MP Tamati Coffey at a meeting with Priority One at the two economic development groups’ Grey St offices. It was his first visit to a regional centre since becoming Prime Minister on January 22.

Over sausage rolls, Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt congratulated Hipkins’ Government for making the “brave decision” to bring in commissioners.

Tutt said Tauranga was in a “time of transition”.

“It’s growing quick, too quick, but now we are seeing change. The commission has helped a lot.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arriving at Priority One Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

“There’s a bit of the old $10 Tauranga. I don’t think that’s a thing anymore.”

“I guess the bad news is average wages are low. The good news is we are improving on that.”

Yet, there were still challenges, he said.

“We have the least affordable housing in New Zealand, the least affordable rental market. We can do good things with our jobs but we need to look at the other end. We need Government help for that.”

Hipkins announced funding of $960,910 from the Ministry of Social Development’s He Poutama Rangatahi fund to support Priority One’s Ara Rau – Pathways to Work community-led skills and employment hub.

As a result, 90 young people who are not in employment, education or training will be engaged and supported through the programme over three years.

The young people targeted will likely have been disengaged from school for long periods of time, have low, if any, qualifications; come from intergenerational welfare dependency; may have gang affiliations; and may be drug and alcohol-dependent, with social barriers such as anxiety and low self-esteem.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Hipkins said in reference to Tauranga’s growth there had already been “significant” investment in the city’s infrastructure, but “we know we’ve got to catch up with the infrastructure here”.

Chris Hipkins at a meeting today with members of the wider Priority One team and Toi Kai Ora. Photo / Mead Norton

He referenced not just roading, which was a “priority area” but new classrooms for schools and more resources for hospitals to upgrade as areas likely for further investment as part of the “catch-up”.

Asked whether there would be an earlier review of whether the commission, which replaced Tauranga’s elected council, was needed, Hipkins said no.

“There’s no question a commission was required. As a member of the Cabinet which made the decision to put a commission in place, I absolutely stand by that decision, and I think we have seen more progress in Tauranga as a result of having a commission in place,” Hipkins said.

“The reason for extending it out is the commission has made considerable progress on a number of areas. [Keeping it gives] a new elected council the best opportunity at success.”

Asked whether he would rule out any potential backtracking on the Takitimu Northern Link plans or the prospect of the city having another toll road, Hipkins said he wasn’t prepared to rule anything out.

“The issue around toll roads are that Tauranga is getting good roads as a result of it.

“Roads ultimately have to be paid for somehow.

“The thing with Tauranga is it is one of the fastest-growing regions of the country. Tauranga illustrates, but on an even bigger scale, the sorts of challenges we are facing in regional New Zealand across the country. Tauranga is all that much more acute because of the size of the population growth. So when we’re talking about infrastructure, housing, the need for public services to keep up, and the need for good well-paying jobs, Tauranga is an illustration of the work we have ahead of us.”

Hipkins said the $960,910 to help get young people into jobs would create a more sustainable economy in the longer term.



