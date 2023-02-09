Voyager 2022 media awards
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tauranga’s growth woes, $10 Tauranga tag, and $960k funding boost

Kiri Gillespie
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Priority One Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

The announcement of nearly $1 million to help get more young people into employment was welcome news among those already working with Tauranga youth.

But the prospect of more money for the city’s infrastructure to

