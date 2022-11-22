Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Premium Debate: Readers respond after nurse gives minister’s contact details to mum in emergency department

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

RNZ reports a woman who was at Wellington Hospital’s overcrowded emergency department says a nurse gave her a laminated card with Health Minister Andrew Little’s contact details on it and suggested she talk to him

