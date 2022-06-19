Kascell Hooper at C for FTNC Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting indoor premier netball results, June 16

• OTC Timber HGHS Langman 41 vs FTNC Premier 48

• University of Waikato Premier 66 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 36

• Verdettes Marist Old Girls 51 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserves 32

• Northern United Mamba 39 vs St Peter's Premier 58

• FTNC Premier Reserve 51 vs Waikato Diocesan Premier 44

• Verdettes Marist Premier 35 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 54

The seventh week of the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition saw a close game between FTNC Premier and OTC Timber HGHS Langman. The half time score was 24 goals to 23 to FTNC.

By fulltime FTNC Premier had extended their lead to win the game 48 goals to 41. Overall, a greatly contested game won in the final quarter.

FTNC Premier played well and started off strongly. It was a great team performance with emerging connections evident. The mid-court adjusted well and played to their strengths combatting the hunting and aerial opposition. In the final quarter the team was able to pull away to win.

Dawn Wakelin at WA for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Pania Monk at goal keep had a stunning game with great communication and movement in the defensive circle creating a high volume of turn overs. HGHS was impacted again this week by illness and absence but fought bravely in what was a tight battle for most of the game.

A few crucial errors at critical times in the fourth quarter allowed FTNC to capitalise these and that turned out to be the difference.

FTNC Premier Reserve had their first win this week, over Waikato Diocesan Premier. The first half was very close with the score being 23 goals to 21. FTNC Premier Reserve had a strong third quarter and they won the game 51 goals to 44.

For FTNC Premier Reserve the team was hampered by illness and up against a young and determined team. Initial play was frantic as players adjusted to the opposition and to the umpiring.

Jess Jennings at C for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

There were some confident passes from Anjena Singh at wing defence into Laura Cateley at goal shoot. Changes at half time saw Kascell Hooper return to centre. She drove hard to the top of the circle and fed the shooters with accuracy. Hooper and Singh combined with Jennifer Adam at goal keep and Tepora Colailago at goal defence to keep the pressure on to cause turnover ball which was then converted down the other end. After previous games of coming close, the team was stoked with a win.

For Waikato Diocesan the team thoroughly enjoyed the game knowing it was a team they could be competitive against. Becky Dudson had a standout performance at goal attack leading the attacking end. While there were some great moments of play, unfortunately it was just consistency over 60 minutes that let the team down.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls led from start to finish in their game against University of Waikato Premier Reserve but the third quarter was a draw. The half time score was 25 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 51 goals to 32.

Nottingham Castle Rangers were made to work hard for their win against Verdettes Marist Premier. The half time score was 29 goals to 15. Marist Premier had a great third quarter only to falter again in the final quarter with the fulltime score being 54 goals to 35.

Anahia Noble at GA for Allied HOB Keppler Premier shoots while being defended by Matangiroa Flavell at GD for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Northern United Mamba also made St Peter's Premier work hard for their win. At half time, the score was 26 goals to 19. Mamba won the third quarter only to have St Peter's dominate in the final quarter. The fulltime score was 58 goals to 39.

University of Waikato Premier were dominant in their game against Allied HOB Keppler Premier winning every quarter and leading from start to finish. The final quarter was the most competitive. The half time score was 35 goals to 12 and the fulltime score was 66 goals to 36.

The deferred game from Week 4 was played on Wednesday, June 15. St Peter's Premier lead from start to finish and won every quarter in their game against Waikato Diocesan Premier. The half time score was 39 goals to 11 and the fulltime score 73 goals to 29.