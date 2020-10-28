Power out in Hamurana after car hits power pole

There is a power outage after a car hit a power pole this morning. Photo / Unison

Hundreds lost power after a car hit a power pole in Hamurana this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were responding to a report of a car crashing into a power pole on Dalbeth Rd about 5.50am.

There are no serious injuries, however the power lines are down on the road so traffic management is being arranged.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said outage initially affected 629 customers but with power restored to most that number has dropped to 88.

"We're working on whether we can restore power to the remaining homes by back feeding through other parts of the network," he said.

"We have a crew on site. They will need to replace the pole which should take three to four hours, depending on the complexity of the job."