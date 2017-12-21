Advertisement
Port worker seriously injured in Port of Tauranga plunge

John Cousins
By
Senior reporter, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
Quick Read
The logging terminal at the Port of Tauranga. Photo/file

A 28-year-old port worker from Gisborne is in Tauranga Hospital's intensive care unit after falling 8m during the loading of a log ship at the port.

The man fell from the Pakhoi around 7.15pm on Tuesday. Two St John ambulances were dispatched to the Mount Maunganui side of the port.

A hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition.

Maritime New Zealand spokesman Mark Dittmer said the stevedore received serious injuries and work was stopped on the ship to allow an investigation to begin.

Dittmer said the scene examination had been completed and the ship would be allowed to sail tonight.

Tauranga-based stevedoring company ISO declined to comment to the Bay of Plenty Times.

The Pakhoi berthed on Monday and was due to sail tonight at 9.30pm. It is a Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier built in 2016 with a gross tonnage of 24,785 tonnes.

