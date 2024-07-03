Port of Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

“As such Quayside will remain a significant cornerstone shareholder in the Port of Tauranga Ltd, continuing to focus on protecting and maximising the value of its investment.”

Quayside Holdings is the investment arm of the council.

Elected members moved to adopt the Draft 2024-34 Long-Term Plan and consultation document on June 26.

This includes the approval to enable a managed sell-down in the Port of Tauranga Ltd 54.14% shareholding to a minimum of 28%.

The Local Government Act 2002 requires any change in ownership or control of any of the shares held by the council in the Port to be consulted on, and explicitly provided for in the council’s Long-term Plan.

This process commenced in late 2023, when the council resolved to consult with the constituents of the Bay of Plenty to enable a potential sell-down to a minimum 28% shareholding from the existing 54.14% holding.

Public consultation, hearings and deliberations followed in early to mid-2024, culminating in the outcome announced last week.

This process was owned and run by the council.

“Through the guidance provided by our external consultants, we believe a staged sell-down of the port shareholding supports this objective,” a council spokesperson said.

“The port shareholding has proven to be a well-performing growth asset over several years and as Aotearoa’s largest port by volume of cargo and New Zealand’s international freight gateway.

“Reducing the shareholding provides prudent risk management for the portfolio, reducing the current concentration risk and allowing greater diversification across the portfolio.”

Quayside chief executive Lyndon Settle said they were grateful for the outcome and the opportunity to step into a new era to perform their role as stewards of the investment portfolio.

“Through responsible management, we will grow a sustainable diversified fund that provides for our region’s people, for generations to come.”