Volunteer book sorters Sue Matthews (left), Ronel Moore, Anne Crofskey, Len Crofskey and Pauline van Rijen.

Fans of the written word are in for a treat this weekend.

The Monster Book Sale returns to Katikati.

The Catholic Community of St Pius X in Katikati started the Monster Book Sale in 2008 to fundraise for its new church in Beach Rd.

The event has run every year since then, even during Covid-19 lockdowns, with organisers monitoring the number of people coming into the hall.

A spokesperson says the community has been “super-supportive” of the event, with thousands of books being dropped off at the church door.

“In recent years our sale has let us maintain and upgrade our building, and also contribute to the wider community. We were delighted to be able to donate a substantial amount of our profits to the Abbeyfield House project, and have also supported the Katikati Men’s Shed who built some extra pews for our church.”

Any leftover books are passed on to the next charity group having a book sale.

The event has been brought forward six weeks to be held in the quieter month of September.

Expect to find fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, history, biographies, cooking and gardening, New Zealand books, and large print to name a few. Most books are $2, with some quality fiction at $3.

Dozens of jigsaw puzzles at bargain prices will line the stage in the hall. There will be an area featuring “special” books. There will also be plenty of CDs and DVDs.

A team has been working at the church since July to sort and categorise the books. They are grateful to the public for all donations.





The Details

What: Monster Book Sale

Where: Katikati Memorial Hall

When: September 16, 8am-5pm, and September 17, 8am-2pm



