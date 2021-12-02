Tauranga's council has decided a Vaccine Pass is mandatory for people entering some facilities. Photo / NZME

Libraries, swimming pools and art galleries are some of the places the unvaccinated won't be able to go from tomorrow.

Tauranga City Council announced Vaccine Passes from those who are double-vaccinated will be needed to enter its public facilities as the city moves into the new Covid-19 Protection Framework at Orange.

Visitors to council facilities, including staff, must wear a face covering and show their pass or a vaccine exemption from the Ministry of Health, before entering public facilities that are staffed.

This included customer service centres and council chambers, libraries, including the mobile library; managed Bay Venues facilities such as Trustpower Baypark, Baywave, other public pools, recreation and community centres, Baycourt Community and Arts Centre and Tauranga Art Gallery.

This won't apply to children under 12 years and 3 months.

Staff will continue to offer alternative online channels to deliver services remotely.

Council meetings will continue to be live-streamed and those who wish to speak at public meetings, but are not vaccinated, can attend the meeting by audio-visual link.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said this was to protect the community, customers and staff by limiting the chance for the virus to spread with a "significant" number of people that visit the venues vulnerable to the virus.

"After consideration and a risk assessment, we believe this is the right approach to take."

She said many factors went into making the decision.

"We want to keep facilities open to everyone, but we also have a responsibility to keep our people safe and protect the public," she said.

Events in public open spaces will be managed by the organisers of the events under the Covid-19 Protection Framework event guidelines.

"We understand this will create difficulties for some people and it is not a decision we have taken lightly.

She encouraged people to get vaccinated and to show tolerance and understanding towards others and council staff.

Further details about council facilities in Orange will be added to the council website.

"With confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Tauranga community, it's never been more important to take all precautions to keep yourself, your whānau and others safe."

She asked the public to keep wearing face coverings, social distance, maintain good hygiene, scan in and get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest.

The Ministry of Health website is regularly updated with new locations, including any council venues/facilities.

People who are not able to access their Vaccine Pass online can request this by phone on 0800 222 478.