A Te Puke man has been accused of causing the death of 25-year-old Amarjit Singh, who was found dead hours after allegedly being a passenger in a crash.

Supinderjit Singh, 40, faced charges of dangerous driving causing death and driving in a dangerous manner when he appeared in the Tauranga Registrar’s Court today.

Both offences were alleged to have been committed on Maniatutu Rd, Pongakawa, on June 3.

The charges were in relation to an alleged single-vehicle crash on the road that night, which police have previously said was not reported to them at the time.

The next morning, a man police described as a passenger in the vehicle was found dead at his Te Puke home.