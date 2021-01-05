Police seeking sightings of Tauranga teen Katarina Paul

Police are calling for help to find a missing 18-year-old girl.
Police have appealed for sightings of Katarina Paul who was last seen on January 3 about 7pm on Cameron Rd, near Tauranga Hospital, a post on the police Facebook page read.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with ripped knees, blue sliders and a brown shoulder bag.
Katarina has links in Rotorua and Taupō.
Police said they were concerned for her well being and asked anyone who had seen Katarina or knew of her whereabouts to contact police on 105 quoting 210104/6019.
Police are seeking sightings of 18-year-old Katarina Paul.
Katarina was last seen on Sunday 3 January at around 7pm on...Posted by Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police on Monday, 4 January 2021