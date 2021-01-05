Police seeking sightings of Tauranga teen Katarina Paul

Police are seeking sightings of Tauranga teen Katarina Paul. Photo / File

Police are calling for help to find a missing 18-year-old girl.

Police have appealed for sightings of Katarina Paul who was last seen on January 3 about 7pm on Cameron Rd, near Tauranga Hospital, a post on the police Facebook page read.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with ripped knees, blue sliders and a brown shoulder bag.

Katarina has links in Rotorua and Taupō.

Police are seeking sightings of Tauranga teen Katarina Paul. Photo / Supplied

Police said they were concerned for her well being and asked anyone who had seen Katarina or knew of her whereabouts to contact police on 105 quoting 210104/6019.