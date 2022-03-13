David Holland, 31, has been missing since Friday evening. Photo / Supplied

Searches for a missing Pāpāmoa resident are continuing today along the shoreline as well as by sea and by air.

Police are urging the public to help find David Holland, 31, who has not been heard from since Friday evening.

Friends say he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

Holland then failed to come to work the next day, which police said was unlike him.

Police said they have searched the beach and surrounding areas but found nothing to point them to Holland's whereabouts. They said they will continue searching today.

Anyone with information regarding Holland or his whereabouts should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

Particularly, anyone who was on Pāpāmoa Beach on Friday at 7.30pm who saw him is asked to come forward.