Police pulled over a car travelling just over the speed limit. Photo / File

A boy experiencing an allergic reaction had to be rushed by police from Paeroa to Thames Hospital under flashing lights and siren.

Police said that at around 9.30pm on Thursday acting sergeant Lyall Randell was returning to his home base at the end of his shift when he encountered a vehicle travelling over the speed limit, just south of Turua.

“I thought something was amiss because the vehicle had its hazard lights on,” Randell said.

“I pulled the vehicle over and the driver immediately explained the circumstances.

A boy in the car was suffering an anaphylactic reaction from something he’d eaten.

His lip was swollen and he needed medical attention.

“Together with the family, we decided the best option was to transfer the child and his mother to the police patrol car and transport them to Thames Hospital.

“We arrived safely at the hospital where the child received the necessary medical attention.”

Police said they were pleased to have played a part in the successful outcome, but urged anyone who experienced a medical emergency to call 111 to get the help they needed.