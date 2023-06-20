Police respond to disorder incident in Mount Maunganui

Police are responding to a disorder incident in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesman said police were called to an incident on Maunganui Rd about 9.30am.

One person has been taken to hospital, he said.

Police are still at the scene.

A kindergarten in the area had earlier gone into lockdown.

An employee at Maunganui All Day Kindergarten on Miro St, who asked not to be named, said the police had given the kindergarten the all clear.

”We’re all fine.”

The employee said the kindergarten had gone into lockdown but was not in lockdown anymore.

More to come.