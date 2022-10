The damaged police car this morning. Photo / Luke Kirkness

A police car has been set on fire outside the Tauranga Police Station.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was set on fire on Monmouth St about 10pm Monday.

The vehicle received extensive damage, she said.

A male in his 20s was arrested and will appear in the Tauranga District Court today.