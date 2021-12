Cordons are in place around the Bedford Place area of the Tauranga suburb. Photo / NZME

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" in Mount Maunganui today.

The incident is taking place in the Bedford Pl area, with police saying there are concerns for the welfare of an individual.

Police are working to locate him safely.

As a precaution, there are cordons in place and residents have been asked to stay indoors.