Attendees had been informed via an intermediary about behaviours that would not be tolerated during the proceedings. Police used an active Gang Conflict Warrant currently in place in Rotorua because of heightened tensions between rival groups.

Ngawhika said the warrant would remain in effect for several more days.

As part of the operation, a number of vehicles were stopped, resulting in 10 arrests and one additional person being summonsed to court. All those charged were identified as members of the Mongrel Mob, originating from Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay and Kawerau.

Four of the individuals arrested had outstanding warrants, while two others were taken into custody for breaching bail conditions. These breaches included associating with members of a specific gang chapter and possessing gang insignia in a public place.

Officers monitored traffic and ensured public safety during a tangi in Rotorua linked to the Mongrel Mob.

Other arrests were made for the possession of gang insignia, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

One gang patch was seized under the Gangs Act 2024.

Police also charged two individuals with driving while disqualified or suspended. Both of their vehicles were impounded.

Ngawhika thanked the public for their co-operation during the operation.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for their patience and understanding on the roads today,” Ngawhika said.

Police said they would maintain a highly visible presence in the Ōwhata and Hannahs Bay areas throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Ngawhika encouraged the community to report any unlawful activity.

“We encourage anybody to report any instances of unlawful activity on the roads, so appropriate follow-up action can be taken where necessary,” he said.

Members of the public should call 111 to report immediate concerns or 105 to report incidents after the fact. Police also advised including as much detail as can be safely gathered.