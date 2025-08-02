Advertisement
Police arrest 10 at Rotorua tangi, enforce Gang Conflict Warrant

SunLive
Police maintained a visible presence in Ōwhata as more than 160 vehicles took part in a gang-related funeral procession. Photo / Supplied

  • Police reported no significant issues after a gang-related tangi in Rotorua with over 160 vehicles.
  • Ten arrests were made, all involving Mongrel Mob members, for offences including breaching bail.
  • Police maintained a visible presence and encouraged the community to report any unlawful activity.

Police have reported no significant issues after a gang-related tangi in Rotorua on Friday, despite the presence of more than 160 vehicles in the funeral procession.

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said there was an increased and visible police presence in the Ōwhata area throughout the day to monitor

