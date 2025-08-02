Attendees had been informed via an intermediary about behaviours that would not be tolerated during the proceedings. Police used an active Gang Conflict Warrant currently in place in Rotorua because of heightened tensions between rival groups.
Ngawhika said the warrant would remain in effect for several more days.
As part of the operation, a number of vehicles were stopped, resulting in 10 arrests and one additional person being summonsed to court. All those charged were identified as members of the Mongrel Mob, originating from Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay and Kawerau.
Four of the individuals arrested had outstanding warrants, while two others were taken into custody for breaching bail conditions. These breaches included associating with members of a specific gang chapter and possessing gang insignia in a public place.
Other arrests were made for the possession of gang insignia, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of methamphetamine.