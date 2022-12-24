PlunketLine nurse a phone call away 24/7 over Christmas

Makere Sargent is one of PlunketLine’s registered nurses manning Plunket’s free 24/7 helpline over the holidays. Photo / Supplied

Makere Sargent is one of PlunketLine’s registered nurses with a listening ear who will be on the end of the line this Christmas holiday period, ready to support parents and caregivers of tamariki under 5 wherever they are.

Anyone with questions or worries about pēpi and tamariki can call Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s free 24/7 helpline – even on Christmas Day.

“We take calls on the whole raft of childhood issues day, night and in the wee hours of the morning - and we can advise when pēpi or tamariki should see a GP or go to hospital as well.”

As you’d expect, one of the more common calls is from parents struggling to settle pēpi.

“Sometimes it’s a reassuring ear the caller needs that pēpi is okay. It’s really rewarding to be able to provide that support especially if you can hear pēpi settle during the course of the phone call,” says Makere Sargent.

PlunketLine manager Tania Dick says last year, the team handled just over 99,000 calls and completed more than 1300 breastfeeding video conferences to help families needing support from a lactation consultant. That’s an average of 270 calls a day.

“Our PlunketLine team is spread throughout the country, ready to support. You don’t need to be enrolled with Whānau Āwhina Plunket to use PlunketLine, and calls are free even from mobile phones,” says Ms Dick.

Mother of six, PlunketLine Nurse Makere Sargent says Christmas is a great time to catch up with whānau and friends.

“If you’re heading away from home, make sure you have a plan for where pēpi will sleep and everything they need. Pack snacks for long trips and remember that comforting cuddly toy.

“Just being mindful of all those things can make a difference to how it goes in a new environment for under-fives. Wherever you go in Aotearoa New Zealand PlunketLine is there too to support.”