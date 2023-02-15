Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty committee members Pauline van Rijen, Natasja de Graaf, Carole Parker, Peter Charlton, and Elizabeth and Bill Rae gather at the site where the house will be built.

Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty concept plans are drawn — bringing the affordable housing development one step closer to fruition.

Chairwoman Carole Parker says it’s an exciting stage to have the plans, which are based on Abbeyfield’s previous builds and design guidelines.

Over the past three years, the committee has raised more than $250,000 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Carole says fundraising has been amazing and if their success continues, they hope to turn the soil within a year.

Fundraising events have included a golf tournament, a dinner with Dame Silvia Cartwright, lunch with Lynda Hallinan, a murder-mystery evening and a movie afternoon.

Katikati Plant & Produce Market continues to give half its market profits (see page 2 for market story).

Last year the committee set up a fundraising barometer on the Talisman fence and by September they’d hit the $200,000 mark.

Carole says there’s already a plan of fundraising activities this year and they are aiming at one event a month.

Front and back view plans of Abbeyfield WBOP designed by Gravity Architecture.

‘’And we are also looking to connect with people who have a passion for ensuring older people have safe, affordable, suitable accommodation, to discuss with them ways for assisting to fund the house with options for naming rights.’’

Katikati has a higher proportion of older people than the national average and was identified as an area where there is an increasing gap between the needs of older people and housing options available to them.

The Abbeyfield model is to provide affordable rental accommodation for older people over 65 with modest or no assets.

The Wills Rd section size is 2020sq m and the house will be 776sq m. The house will cater for 14 residents and they already have people who have registered an application to be considered for residency when it is built.

Abbeyfield WBOP will be having a celebration and blessing of the section at Wills Rd next month. While it is an event for invited guests, if the public would like to attend contact Natasja on 027 348 7748.





Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty

● All residents need to be independent

● The average Abbeyfield rent at present is about $415 a week and covers suite, food, power, internet, the house’s general overheads and sinking fund for maintenance

● Each resident will have their own front door along with internal access to shared lounge, dining room, kitchen, laundry and other shared areas

● A housekeeper will be responsible for preparing lunch and dinner each day, with residents able to get their own breakfast in the shared kitchen and dining room

● Volunteers will assist with the gardens, minor maintenance and the day-to-day running of the house



