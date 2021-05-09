Plane evacuated at Tauranga Airport

Tauranga Airport. Photo / File

Passengers have been evacuated from a plane on the Tauranga Airport runway.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to Tauranga Airport about 7.50am regarding an incident on a plane.

The passengers on the plane, which was preparing to take off, were evacuated.

There was no fire and the situation was under control, he said.

A police spokesman said they were called to assist fire crews.

There was a fire warning for an aircraft preparing to take off and passengers were evacuated.

This did not mean there was a fire, he said.