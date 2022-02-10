Sarah-Jane (left), Hevannia and Heremaia Ahipene. Photo / Supplied

A homeless family of eight was "taken aback" when a local trust delivered a phone, Covid information pamphlet and pies to prepare them for the outbreak.

They and other homeless families under Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services will receive the parcel in an attempt to prepare them for the spread of Omicron.

Executive director Tommy Wilson said from today, the trust's "Her Royal Pie-ness" will make the deliveries to about 140 homeless families and individuals in transitional housing.

From then, every Friday, they will deliver healthy, fresh pies, made in the Happy Puku kitchen, to make sure families had something to eat that day.

Te Tuinga Whanau's Aliscia Tuau dressed as "Her Royal Pie-ness" (left) with executive director Tommy Wilson. Photo / Supplied

This would not replace the 200 meals the trust provided homeless families every Tuesday and would continue the approach to "connect with kai".

Wilson said they wanted to take a fun approach to prepare families with what was to come when Covid spread rapidly through the community and "soften the anxiety" many of the large families faced.

The trust was now also stocking up on ibuprofen and throat lozenges for when the families had Covid.

Sarah-Jane Ahipene said she was "taken aback" when the delivery came in, saying it would not only help, but it meant a lot to them all.

Ahipene had lived in transitional housing with her husband and six children between the ages of 6 and 15 for nearly four years.

She said the trust had always gone "above and beyond" for them, and the phone and continued pie deliveries were the cherries on top.

Not only would it be something for her children to look forward to, but it would also alleviate the pressure she faced struggling to feed everyone.

Te Tuinga Whanau kaiāwhina (social worker) Aliscia Tuau doubled up as "Her Royal Pie-ness" to deliver to one of the eight whānau she worked with.

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services executive director Tommy Wilson. Photo / File

She was "over the moon" for the whānau she supported when she heard they were getting phones and an information pack.

The phones would be another way for them to keep in contact with loved ones and social workers should they need to isolate.

She said it was about staff speaking to families about getting ready should they need to isolate.